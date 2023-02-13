fbpx LASD searching for missing Lancaster man suffering from diabetes
LASD searching for missing Lancaster man suffering from diabetes

Missing Feb 13, 2023
missing, lancaster, diabetes, diabetic
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 59-year-old diabetic man who went missing in Lancaster.

Michael Tyrone Eaton was last seen about 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of West Avenue J, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Eaton is Black. He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, according to the LASD. He is bald and has brown eyes and a gray beard. He is missing his right leg and is missing two fingers on his left hand and uses a wheelchair on occasion.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket and green Croc shoes, the LASD reported. Eaton is also legally blind, the LASD reported.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the LASD’s missing persons unit at 323 890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

