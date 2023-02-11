fbpx Brush fire erupts along Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley
Home / News / Fire / Brush fire erupts along Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley

Brush fire erupts along Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley

Fire Feb 11, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Corona Fire Department
by
share with

A fire that broke out Thursday along the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley scorched nearly an acre of heavy brush before crews got it under control.

The noninjury blaze was reported at 1 p.m. near the intersection of 64th and Corey streets, on the south end of the city, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said that multiple engine crews from the county and Corona Fire Department were sent to the location, but because the fire was deep in vegetation, personnel could not immediately reach it.

Flames moved at a slow rate as crews worked to establish containment lines, relying on specialized Type 3 engines.

Firefighters were ultimately able to stretch hoses down to the fire. Sheriff’s deputies temporarily closed access to the intersections of 64th and Corey and 63rd and Downey streets due to the hose lays, officials said.

No homes or structures were in the fire’s path.

The Jurupa Valley fire was under control, and firefighters were completing their mop-up, by 4:45 p.m.

There was no word on what might have triggered the blaze. Transients often set up encampments along the river bottom year-round, and warming, cooking and debris fires are common.

Both the city of Riverside and county recently implemented regulations prohibiting use of the space by the homeless.

