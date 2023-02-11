fbpx LA police sergeant charged with causing injury crash while on duty
LAPD sergeant charged with causing injury crash while on duty

LAPD sergeant charged with causing injury crash while on duty

Crime Feb 11, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Tony Hisgett/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
by
A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant was charged Friday with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury for allegedly running a red light while responding to call and slamming into a sedan.

Ruby Aguirre is scheduled to be arraigned April 17 in downtown Los Angeles, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said that, on May 6, 2021, Aguirre was on duty and responding to a reported vehicle pursuit when she allegedly ran a red light at Jefferson Boulevard and Western Avenue, striking a sedan and seriously injuring the other motorist.

“Sworn police officers have a responsibility to obey all laws, particularly when they are on the job and in uniform,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “Fortunately, no one died in this instance but it will leave an indelible mark on the victim.”

