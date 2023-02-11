fbpx 4 hospitalized after jet, shuttle bus collision at LAX
4 hospitalized after jet, shuttle bus collision at LAX

4 hospitalized after jet, shuttle bus collision at LAX

Travel Feb 11, 2023
Los Angeles International Airport. | Photo courtesy of Thank You (21 Millions+) views/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
A jet being towed from a gate at Los Angeles International Airport struck a shuttle bus, injuring four people.

Two shuttle passengers, the bus driver and the tug driver of the jet were hospitalized Friday in stable to moderate conditions, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A worker on board the jet was treated at the scene but declined to be taken to a hospital, Prange said.

Firefighters were called to the airport at 9:59 p.m. where they learned the jet was being towed from an airport gate to a parking area when it collided with the shuttle, Prange said.

“We thank our partners @LAFD for quickly responding and treating passengers from the bus. Other LAX operations remain normal,” according to a tweet from the airport.

