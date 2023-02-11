Riverside County announces 1st 2023 Educators of the Year

School Counselor of the Year Hilda Jauregui-Castanon with School Superintendent Edwin Gomez. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Office of Education

A school counselor focused on providing STEM opportunities to underrepresented students at Riverside County’s largest high school, and an administrator who ensures that students and families remain connected with school despite challenging circumstances, were surprised Tuesday with the news that they had been named the county’s first 2023 Educators of the Year by Riverside County Superintendent of Schools Edwin Gomez.

Both honorees are employees of the Corona-Norco Unified School District.

Gomez plans to make five additional surprise visits throughout February. All honorees, including will be recognized at the 2023 Celebrating Educators Luncheon scheduled for May 2 at the Riverside Convention Center.

“Our first two 2023 Riverside County Educators of the Year are great examples of dedicated educators who recognize that connecting with students and families is the most powerful way to ensure that all students are successful in our educational system,” Gomez said in a statement. “Students who are in search of a caring adult on campus, and parents who are in need of additional support to ensure their students’ success, are the focus of these first two educators of the year, and I’m proud to recognize them for their outstanding example of servant leadership.”

School Counselor of the Year

Hilda Jauregui-Castanon has been a school counselor for 15 years — including eight years at Riverside County’s largest school, Eleanor Roosevelt High School in the Corona-Norco Unified School District.

Jauregui-Castanon holds several leadership positions, such as developing the Puente Program that assists underrepresented students become high school graduates and college-eligible, according to the Riverside County Office of Education. Upon graduation, Puente Program team members help the program’s students through the college application process. Jauregui-Castanon’s use of data to establish a student-centered focus is the foundation upon which she strives to be the adult on campus that students can trust to be “seen.”

“I try to do everything with students in mind, and to make sure everyone on my team is focused on the support of students,” said Jauregui-Castanon, amid a classroom full of students and supporters, moments after being surprised with the news that she is the county’s School Counselor of the Year. “I didn’t know what was happening with all these people here, but I am truly honored and humbled by this award.”

Gomez said, “This year, Hilda’s goals were about catching students early on, to find out what they need, and to be there for them until they feel like they’ve got it. She is not only helping students with their GPA, but with their social-emotional health as well.”

Certificated Administrator of the Year

Certificated Administrator of the Year Cassandra Willis. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Office of Education

Cassandra Willis leads the Parent Center for Corona-Norco USD. The center connects parents and families with resources and opportunities aimed at helping students to thrive as they face challenges in school or in life, according to the Office of Education. By listening intently and instilling hope, Willis and her team make use of data and innovative thinking to provide customized approaches to keeping students on track to graduate.

Now entering her 30th year of education, Willis believes that effective leadership is based on capturing the hearts of those she is blessed to lead, and building positive relationships every day, according to the Office of Education.

“I had no idea, and am overwhelmed by all of this,” said Willis as she entered a large training room filled with colleagues, administrators as well as her daughter, to receive the news that she is the Certificated Administrator of the Year. “Please don’t ever change my job — I have the best job in the district because I get to live out my passion every day and love on people. My team and I love to instill hope in everyone we meet.”

Gomez said Willis is “a woman of great empathy, compassion and wisdom. Among the more than 3,000 administrators in Riverside County, your outstanding contributions mean that you are the one — the 2023 Certificated Administrator of the Year. Not only does her team offer supports, but, more importantly, they teach families how to advocate for themselves, and provide them with tools that will help them gain their long-term independence.”

Classified Administrator of the Year

Classified Administrator of the Year Craig Petinak with Superintendent Edwin Gomez. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Office of Education

Although Craig Petinak was hired in 2013 as the Office of Education’s first director of public relations, his career as a communications professional in education began at San Bernardino Valley College where he served as director of marketing and public relations from 2008-13, officials said. Throughout his career, Petinak has held several leadership roles including treasurer of the Public Relations Society of America’s Inland Empire Chapter, treasurer of the Community College Public Relations Organization, and he was a member of the National Council of Marketing and Public Relations.

Petinak’s penchant for creative storytelling has helped him to build an award-winning communications team at the county’s education department, officials said.

“My team fulfills the communication needs of the Riverside County Superintendent of Schools and the programs and services of the Riverside County Office of Education while partnering with districts to amplify the stories of students and educators in all 23 districts throughout the county,” Petinak said in a statement. “I have had the honor of participating in hundreds of these presentations to my colleagues, and it is truly humbling to be on the receiving end of this special recognition. Thank you to everyone for trusting us with telling your stories.”

After Gomez announced Petinak’s award on Thursday, the superintendent said: “Craig is very wise, diligent and passionate about his work. He truly cares about the students in Riverside County, and that passion shines in his work.”

Additional categories of honorees for 2023 Riverside County Educators of the Year that will be determined later this month are classified employee, site support employee, classified administrator, principal and confidential employee.

Educators of the Year are chosen from over 36,000 educational employees that the county employs, according to Office of Education. The application process begins with nominations by teachers, classified employees and school district administrators. Applications are then submitted to the Office of Education, and an outside selection committee selects the honorees before the superintendent makes the announcements.

Along with the 2023 Riverside County Teachers of the Year named in mid-2022 to align with the California top teacher competition, the Riverside County Educators of the Year will be honored at the luncheon May 2 at the Riverside Convention Center.

