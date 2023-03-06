fbpx 'Creed III' bests competitors with $58.6 million box office opening
‘Creed III’ bests competitors with $58.6 million box office opening

The Industry Mar 06, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Denise Jans/Unsplash
“Creed III” came out swinging at the box office this weekend, opening with $58.6 million in North America to lead all films, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

The latest entry in the “Rocky” franchise, directed by star Michael B. Jordan, beat out “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which grossed $12.4 million in its third week in theaters, Comscore reported.

“Cocaine Bear” was third, making $11 million Friday through Sunday in its second weekend in theaters in the United States and Canada.

The anime film “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — To the Swordsmith Village” opened in fourth place with $10.1 million, followed by “Jesus Revolution,” which grossed $8.6 million in its second week.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “Avatar: The Way of Water” ($3.5 million), “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” ($3.1 million), “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” ($2.7 million), “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” ($1.1 million) and “80 for Brady” ($845,000).

This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $116.45 million. The year-to-date total is $1.229 billion — an increase of 37% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.

