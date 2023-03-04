‘Everything Everywhere’ looks to continue winning streak at Spirit Awards

From left, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, and Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." | Photo courtesy of A24

The time-bending adventure “Everything Everywhere All at Once” will try to continue its winning ways Saturday ahead of Oscar night as it carries a leading eight nominations into the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony, honoring independent films from the past year.

The film, which has already claimed top honors from the Producers Guild of America, Directors Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild, is nominated for the Spirit Award for best feature, along with “Bones and All,” “Our Father, the Devil,” “Tár” and “Women Talking.”

It also has directing and screenplay nominations for the team of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, along with a leading performer nod for Michelle Yeoh, and supporting performance nominations for Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan, and a breakthrough performance nod for Stephanie Hsu.

Film Independent adjusted its awards process this year, switching to gender-neutral acting honors in the lead and supporting performance categories. Each of those categories has a total of 10 nominees.

Nominated along with Yeoh in the leading performance category are Cate Blanchett for “Tár,” Dale Dickey for “A Love Song,” Mia Goth for “Pearl,” Regina Hall for “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” Paul Mescal for “Aftersun,” Aubrey Plaza for “Emily the Criminal,” Jeremy Pope for “The Inspection,” Andrea Riseborough for “To Leslie” and Taylor Russell for “Bones and All.”

Joining Curtis and Quan in the supporting performance category are Brian Tyree Henry for “Causeway,” Nina Hoss for “Tár,” Brian d’Arcy James for “The Cathedral,” Trevante Rhodes for “Bruiser,” Theo Rossi for “Emily the Criminal,” Mark Rylance for “Bones and All,” Jonathan Tucker for “Palm Trees and Power Lines” and Gabrielle Union for “The Inspection.”

Competing for best director will be Todd Field for “Tár,” Kogonada for “After Yang,” Kwan and Scheinert for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Sarah Polley for “Women Talking” and Halina Reijn for “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

On the small screen, Apple TV+’s “Severance,” FX’s “The Bear,” ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and HBO’s “Station Eleven” each have three nominations in the television categories.

“Severance,” “The Bear” and “Station Eleven” are all nominated for best new scripted series, along with Apple TV+’s “Pachinko” and BET+’s “The Porter.”

“Pachinko” was also named the recipient of the prize for best ensemble cast in a new scripted series.

“Abbott Elementary” creator/star Quinta Brunson is nominated for best lead performance in a new scripted series. Also nominated are Aml Ameen for “The Porter,” Mohammed Amer for “Mo,” “Bridget Everett for “Somebody Somewhere,” KaMillion for “Rap Sh!t,” Melanie Lynskey for “Yellowjackets,” Himesh Patel for “Station Eleven,” Su Anne Pien for “As We See It,” Adam Scott for “Severance” and Ben Whishaw for “This is Going to Hurt.”

Nominated for best new nonscripted or documentary series are FX’s “Children of the Underground,” HBO’s “Mind Over Murder,” Netflix’s “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?,” HBO’s “The Rehearsal” and Showtime’s “We Need to Talk About Cosby.”

The Spirit Awards ceremony will be held on a tent on the beach in Santa Monica, hosted by comedian Hasan Minhaj.

Among those set to serve as presenters during the ceremony are Troy Kotsur, Austin Butler, Melanie Lynskey, Beatrice Granno, Sharon Horgan, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Haley Lu Richardson, Taylour Paige and Jenny Slate. Event co-chairs Chloé Zhao and Sian Heder will also be presenting.

A complete list of nominees is available at the Film Independent Spirt Awards website.