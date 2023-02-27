‘The Bear,’ ‘White Lotus,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ win big at PGA

Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." | Photo courtesy of the Critics Choice Association

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” has once again earned Hollywood hardware, scoring a prestigious Producers Guild Award, beating out he Irish failed-friendship tale “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical drama “The Fabelmans.”

The PGA honor is traditionally a strong indicator of which film will win the best picture Oscar. Since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expanded from five to 10 nominees in 2010, only four films have won the best picture Oscar without first winning the PGA Award.

The awards were presented Saturday during a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.

Other films nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures were “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “The Whale.”

For animated pictures, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” took home the prize at the 34th annual PGA Awards.

“The White Lotus” and “The Bear” took home PGA awards for television drama and comedy, respectively.

Tom Cruise received the guild’s David O. Selznick Award, while Mindy Kaling was presented with the Norman Lear Award, and Warner Bros. Pictures Group CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy received the Milestone Award. The motion picture “Till” was honored with the Stanley Kramer Award.

Presenters included Angela Bassett, Bob Odenkirk, Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett, Diego Luna, Eugenio Derbez, Hong Chau, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jay Ellis, Kate Hudson, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Condon, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Nicole Byer, Paul Dano, Robert Rodriguez, Ron Howard, Sacha Baron Cohen, Sandra Oh, Sherry Lansing and Stephanie Hsu.

A handful of PGA awards were presented during ceremonies earlier this week in Santa Monica and New York. The prize for outstanding sports program went to “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off,” while “Sesame Street” was named best children’s program.

The award for outstanding short-form program went to “Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question.” The guild’s Innovation Award went to “Stay Alive, My Son.”

Here is a complete list of winners:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

— “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

— “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

— “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

— “The Bear” (FX)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

— “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

— “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

— “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (CNN)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

— “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

— “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

Award for Outstanding Documentary Motion Picture

— “Navalny”