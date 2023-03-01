fbpx Authorities seek help finding disabled man missing in Altadena
Authorities seek help finding disabled man missing in Altadena

Missing Mar 01, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday in finding a 30-year-old man diagnosed with bipolar disorder who requires special care.

Kent Andrew Ewing was described as a 5-feet-8 inches tall Black man, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a “CA” tattoo on his right forearm.

Ewing was last seen on Feb. 19 at around 8 a.m. on the 700 block of East Mariposa Street in Altadena, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Person Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-222-8477.

