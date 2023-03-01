Authorities search for missing woman last seen in Carson

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a 41-year-old woman who went missing in Carson and whose family is concerned about her.
Felicia Victoria Taylor was described as a 5-feet-8-inch tall Black woman, weighing 180 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 21000 block of South Edgar Street wearing white pants and a black jacket.
Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-222-8477.