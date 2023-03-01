fbpx Authorities search for missing woman last seen in Carson
Authorities search for missing woman last seen in Carson

Authorities search for missing woman last seen in Carson

Missing Mar 01, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by


Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a 41-year-old woman who went missing in Carson and whose family is concerned about her.

Felicia Victoria Taylor was described as a 5-feet-8-inch tall Black woman, weighing 180 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 21000 block of South Edgar Street wearing white pants and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-222-8477.


