Gun violence: Shooting incidents this past week in the LA area

| Photo courtesy of Tumisu/Pixabay

In addition to an unhoused woman shot dead by Los Angeles police in Silver Lake and the murder of a Catholic bishop, several other shooting incidents occurred throughout Los Angeles County over the last seven days.

Police arrest suspect in Van Nuys robbery-shooting

A 22-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of carrying out a pair of armed robberies in Van Nuys, including one in which he allegedly fired a shot into the floor of a business, injuring a store clerk.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, police responded around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an armed robbery at a store in the 14900 block of Vanowen Street.

The suspect, later identified as Dennis Gomez, entered the store with a loaded 9mm firearm and demanded money from a clerk, police said. During the robbery, the suspect fired a round from the gun into the floor of the store, but the bullet ricocheted and struck the clerk, “causing minor injury,” according to the LAPD.

Gomez left the store and was confronted by a pair of officers who had been flagged down by a resident, police said. Officers chased the suspect on foot and captured him in an alley, recovering a gun in the process, along with multiple rounds of ammunition, according to police.

The two officers involved in the arrest both suffered minor injuries, and one was taken to a hospital and later released, police said.

Detectives subsequently determined that Gomez had allegedly committed another armed robbery around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a business in the 14400 block of Sherman Way, also in Van Nuys. Property stolen during that robbery was allegedly found in Gomez’s possession when he was arrested, police said.

Gomez was booked into the Van Nuys jail on suspicion of robbery, with bail set at $350,000.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to contact Van Nuys detectives at 818-374-0040.

Authorities ID victim killed near SouthBay Pavilion Mall

A man who was shot dead near the SouthBay Pavilion Mall in Carson has been identified, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched at 12:03 a.m. Monday to 20700 S. Avalon Blvd. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon and a male down, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Carson station.

Paramedics rushed 36-year-old Nicholas Williams to a hospital, where he later died.

No further information was immediately available.

One person wounded in shooting outside Bellflower restaurant

A fight outside a Bellflower Denny’s restaurant led to gunfire Tuesday morning and a wounded person showed up at a hospital.

The shooting was reported at 2:57 a.m. in the parking lot of the Denny’s restaurant at Artesia and Lakewood boulevards, said Lt. F. Maldonado of the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station.

“Multiple people were fighting in the parking lot,” Maldonado told City News Service. “Three or four shots were heard.”

A victim showed up at a hospital in the Lakewood area and the victim was taken to a Long Beach hospital for treatment, he said.

The age and gender of the victim and extent of injuries were not immediately available, Maldonado said.

KCAL reported the victim had gunshot wounds to the head, back and chest.

Man wounded in parking lot shooting

A man was wounded when he was shot while walking through a parking lot in the Glassell Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said Tuesday.

The drive by shooting was reported at 9:13 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of San Fernando Road, said Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

A male inside a vehicle fired multiple rounds at the 55-year-old victim, Delatorre said.

Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital where his vital signs were stable, he said.

Man wounded in Long Beach shooting

A man was hospitalized Monday morning in serious condition with wounds suffered in a shooting in Long Beach.

The shooting was reported at 2:07 a.m. near Pacific Avenue and Broadway, according to Long Beach police Lt. Michael Deprete.

Arriving officers found the victim suffering gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body, Duprete said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed an adult male suspect driving a dark sedan pulled up next to the victim, got out, and shot at the victim with a handgun, striking him multiple times,” he said.

The suspect got back into the vehicle and fled, Deprete said.

Detectives were investigating, he said.