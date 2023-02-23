LAPD fatally shoot woman in Silver Lake area encampment
A woman allegedly armed with a pellet gun was shot and killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers at a homeless encampment in the Silver Lake area, authorities said Thursday.
The shooting occurred at around 8 p.m. Wednesday near Sliver Lake Boulevard and the Temple Street overcrossing, the LAPD reported.
The woman, in her 40s, died at a hospital, police said. Information on her identity was not immediately available.
According to police, officers went to the location, on a report that a woman was “armed with a revolver and pointed it at a passerby.”
“When officers arrived on scene, they encountered the suspect … who produced a handgun and pointed it in the officers’ direction, at which point an officer-involved shooting occurred,” police said in a statement. “A CO2-powered revolver BB/Pellet Gun was recovered at (the) scene.”
No officers were injured. The area where the woman was shot by officers is the site of a large homeless encampment.