Anaheim police seek public’s help solving 2021 homicide
Anaheim police Thursday asked for the public’s help in a killing nearly two years ago.
Police were called to a home in the 1400 block of East Lincoln Avenue just before 8 a.m. May 28, 2021, where they found the victim, 52-year-old Tony Barton, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.
Investigators suspect Barton was killed, but are not disclosing the nature of his injuries, the sergeant said.
Police suspect there are witnesses who have not been contacted by detectives and hope anyone with helpful information will step forward and call 714-321-3669. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.