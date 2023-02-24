‘Immigrants are Essential’ fund to support CA immigration nonprofits

By Suzanne Potter, Producer

California is home to 10.5 million immigrants, and the nonprofits serving them said they have been stretched to the limit over the past few years.



Now a new fund called “Immigrants are Essential” has been established to combat burnout in the sector. The Weingart Foundation and the California Community Foundation have each contributed $250,000 to start the fund, which aims to raise a total of $1 million.



Rosie Arroyo, senior immigration program officer for the California Community Foundation, said the grants will help immigrants’ rights groups in the Los Angeles area support wellness programs, therapy and more.



“Advocates express interest in receiving additional support by really helping to alleviate the caseload for individuals, coaching opportunities, also having a more flexible work schedule, compensated self-care,” Arroyo outlined.



The idea for the fund stems from a report released in December, which found widespread burnout among workers in immigrant-serving nonprofits, leading to greater staff turnover. The report also noted the sector is stretched thin. There are only about five immigrant-serving organizations per 100,000 noncitizen immigrants living in Los Angeles County.



Arroyo pointed out researchers interviewed 106 staff members from multiple immigrant organizations. More than half of those surveyed said they feel financially insecure, and 43% said they lack sufficient savings.



“About 70% of those that were surveyed expressed just exhaustion, both personally and professionally,” Arroyo reported. “Also, 60% of them are also feeling that emotional exhaustion.”



The new fund hopes to start accepting applications from nonprofits later this spring.



Disclosure: The California Community Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Housing/Homelessness, and Immigrant Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

