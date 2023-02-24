Authorities seek public help to locate disoriented woman

Authorities sought the public’s help Friday in finding a 63-year-old woman who may be confused or disoriented.
Deloise Johnson is a Black woman. She was described as a 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 128 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
She was last seen wearing a purple sweater and blue jeans on First and Gaffey streets in the San Pedro area on Feb. 14.
Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.