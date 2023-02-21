Woman with schizophrenia reported missing from Santa Clarita

Authorities sought the public’s help to find a 72-year-old woman with schizophrenia who went missing Tuesday from Santa Clarita.
Norma Lidia Morales was last seen about 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 19000 block of Cedarcreek Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Morales is Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink jacket, green shirt and a multicolored skirt.
“Ms. Morales is diagnosed with schizophrenia,” according to a sheriff’s department statement. “Her loved ones are concerned for her well-being and asking for your help.”
Anyone with information about her whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.