fbpx Woman with schizophrenia reported missing in Santa Clarita
Woman with schizophrenia reported missing from Santa Clarita

Woman with schizophrenia reported missing from Santa Clarita

Missing Feb 21, 2023
missing, santa clarita, schizophrenia
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Authorities sought the public’s help to find a 72-year-old woman with schizophrenia who went missing Tuesday from Santa Clarita.

Norma Lidia Morales was last seen about 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 19000 block of Cedarcreek Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Morales is Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink jacket, green shirt and a multicolored skirt.

“Ms. Morales is diagnosed with schizophrenia,” according to a sheriff’s department statement. “Her loved ones are concerned for her well-being and asking for your help.”

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Skip to content