Home / Neighborhood / San Fernando Valley / High School in Woodland Hills searched after report of gunman

High School in Woodland Hills searched after report of gunman

San Fernando Valley Feb 21, 2023

El Camino Real Charter High School. | Photo by Salenology (CC BY-SA 4.0)

by


Authorities went to the campus of El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills Tuesday on a report of a possible gunman on campus, but no threat was found.

Officers were sent to the school in the 5400 block of Valley Circle Boulevard at about 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD and Los Angeles school police officers began searching the campus, which was locked down as a precaution.

No threat was found, but the investigation was continuing late Tuesday morning, the LAPD reported.







