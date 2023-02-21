High School in Woodland Hills searched after report of gunman
Authorities went to the campus of El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills Tuesday on a report of a possible gunman on campus, but no threat was found.
Officers were sent to the school in the 5400 block of Valley Circle Boulevard at about 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LAPD and Los Angeles school police officers began searching the campus, which was locked down as a precaution.
No threat was found, but the investigation was continuing late Tuesday morning, the LAPD reported.