Second horse so far this year dies at Santa Anita Park

| File photo by Terry Miller/HeySoCal.com

A 4-year-old colt suffered a sudden death while training at Santa Anita Park, the second fatality at the Arcadia track this year.

Actuator died Saturday, according to the California Horse Racing Board, which listed his injury under the “non-musculoskeletal” category. No further information on his cause of death was immediately available.

Actuator had seven races and two first-place finishes in his career, all out of state, according to the industry website Equibase. His last listed workout was Saturday at Santa Anita.

He was owned by Rick Howard and Gavin O’Connor, his trainer was Michael McCarthy and his jockey was Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr., according to Equibase.

On Jan. 20, Press On — another 4-year-old colt — died after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita.

Twelve racehorses died from racing or training injuries at Santa Anita in 2022, according to the CHRB.