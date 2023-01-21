Horse dies from training injury at Santa Anita Park

Santa Anita Park. | Photo by Terry Miller/HeySoCal.com

A 4-year-old colt has died after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita Park, the first racing or training fatality at the Arcadia horse racing track this year.

Press On died Friday, according to the California Horse Racing Board, which listed the horse’s injury at Santa Anita under the “musculoskeletal” category. No further information on his cause of death was immediately available.

Press On had three races and one first-place finish in his career, according to the industry website Equibase. His last listed workout was Dec. 30 at Santa Anita, but he finished fifth in an allowance race at Santa Anita on Jan. 7.

The horse was owned by Donald and Sally Valpredo, and trained by John Sadler. His jockey was Umberto Rispoli.

Twelve racehorses died from racing or training injuries at Santa Anita in 2022, according to the CHRB.