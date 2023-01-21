fbpx Morongo tribe offers community assistance grants to IE nonprofits
Morongo tribe offers community assistance grants to IE nonprofits

Impact Jan 21, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians
Organizations involved in supporting or improving communities throughout the Inland Empire are eligible to apply for grants from the Morongo Band of Mission Indians — with up to $5,000 per applicant available — tribal officials announced Friday.

“Morongo is a giving tribe, and supporting the community is at the core of what Morongo stands for,” Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin said. “We were delighted by the success of our inaugural Community Outreach Awards program last year and look forward to continuing to help organizations across the Inland Empire and Southern California.”

In 2022, the Morongo tribe disbursed close to $200,000 in grants to 67 organizations that provide various nonprofit services throughout Riverside and San Bernardino counties, officials said.

According to the tribe, roughly $1 million goes to not-for-profit organizations and other groups focused on community assistance annually.

The deadline for submitting an application for a 2023 Community Outreach Award is Feb. 28. An entity must be located within the Inland Empire to qualify.

Applications are a single page in length and can be found at morongonation.org/donations/.

More information is also available from tribal officials, who can be reached at their Banning headquarters via email at communityoutreach@morongo-nsn.gov, or by calling 951-755-5063.

