fbpx LA city attorney requests funds for 'critical' senior-level personnel
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Politics / LA city attorney requests funds for ‘critical’ senior-level personnel

LA city attorney requests funds for ‘critical’ senior-level personnel

Politics Jan 21, 2023
Hydee Feldstein Soto. | Photo courtesy of CityAttorneyLA/Twitter
by
share with

A motion to provide funding for three senior-level attorney positions Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto calls critical was filed Friday by Councilman Bob Blumenfield.

Feldstein Soto is also seeking funding for leadership training for 100 supervisors, technology and facility upgrades and an analysis by a legal technology expert on modernizing the office’s civil case and risk management system.

The motion by Blumenfield, chair of the Budget and Finance committee, seeks a report within one week on fulfilling the requests by the city attorney, who took office in December.

Blumenfield’s motion states that due to the recent shift in the election schedule, Feldstein Soto and other citywide officials are taking office in the middle of the fiscal year instead of its start.

The City Attorney’s Office consists of more than 500 attorneys and nearly 500 other staff.

More from Politics

Impact Jan 20, 2023
share with
LA council continues funding for Emergency Meals Program by
abortion, pro life, catholic, los angeles
Los Angeles Jan 20, 2023
share with
Annual OneLife LA anti-abortion event to be held in downtown LA by
eviction notice
Business Jan 20, 2023
share with
Los Angeles City Council adopts permanent tenant protections by
Long Beach Jan 20, 2023
share with
Long Beach awards $6 million to developers for affordable housing by
Politics Jan 20, 2023
share with
Duarte receives $1.6M in fed funding for trail improvement project by
Environment Jan 20, 2023
share with
VP Harris highlights water infrastructure funding at Tujunga Spreading Grounds by
More
Skip to content