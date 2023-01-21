LA city attorney requests funds for ‘critical’ senior-level personnel

A motion to provide funding for three senior-level attorney positions Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto calls critical was filed Friday by Councilman Bob Blumenfield.
Feldstein Soto is also seeking funding for leadership training for 100 supervisors, technology and facility upgrades and an analysis by a legal technology expert on modernizing the office’s civil case and risk management system.
The motion by Blumenfield, chair of the Budget and Finance committee, seeks a report within one week on fulfilling the requests by the city attorney, who took office in December.
Blumenfield’s motion states that due to the recent shift in the election schedule, Feldstein Soto and other citywide officials are taking office in the middle of the fiscal year instead of its start.
The City Attorney’s Office consists of more than 500 attorneys and nearly 500 other staff.