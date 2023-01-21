fbpx Bicycle riders arrested in after police find guns, lots of drugs
Bicycle riders arrested after police find guns, lots of drugs

Bicycle riders arrested after police find guns, lots of drugs

Crime Jan 21, 2023
| Photo by Raul_Mellado/Envato Elements
During traffic stops this week, police in Pomona and Santa Monica arrested two bicycle riders after finding handguns and large amounts of illegal drugs.

A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday.

Members of the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Task Force were in the area of Park Avenue and Center Street at 8 p.m. Friday when they saw the suspect, Ruben Guerra, riding a bicycle that had equipment violations, said Cpl. Kristian Gutierrez.

During the course of the investigation officers discovered Guerra had a loaded firearm, a large quantity of narcotics and packaging commonly used to distribute narcotics concealed inside a backpack, Gutierrez said.

Officers arrested Guerra and booked him on numerous firearms and narcotics charges. Anyone with information regarding the arrest was asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.

In Culver City, an arrest Thursday of a 37-year-old woman who was allegedly violating several vehicle codes while riding a bicycle resulted in the discovery of a semiautomatic handgun, large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as $10,000 in cash.

The traffic stop occurred about 12:45 p.m. in the area of Venice and Culver boulevards, the Culver City Police Department reported.

The woman’s name was not immediately released. No other details were immediately available.

