Pasadena Police seek missing man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

Police asked for the public’s help to find a 62-year- old man suffering from Alzheimer’s who went missing Sunday in Pasadena.
Daniel Sylvester was last seen walking in the 800 block of California Boulevard, Pasadena police said.
Sylvester is white. He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs an estimated 155 pounds, police said. He has shoulder-length black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and brown pants.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts was asked to call 911 or Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.