fbpx Pasadena Police seek missing man diagnosed with Alzheimer's
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Pasadena Police seek missing man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

Pasadena Police seek missing man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

Missing Jan 23, 2023
Daniel Sylvester, 62, was last seen walking in the 800 block of California Boulevard. | Photo courtesy of the Pasadena Police Department
by
share with

Police asked for the public’s help to find a 62-year- old man suffering from Alzheimer’s who went missing Sunday in Pasadena.

Daniel Sylvester was last seen walking in the 800 block of California Boulevard, Pasadena police said.

Sylvester is white. He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs an estimated 155 pounds, police said. He has shoulder-length black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and brown pants.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts was asked to call 911 or Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from Missing

Missing Jan 23, 2023
share with
Diabetic 71-year-old man goes missing, last seen in Pico Rivera by
missing, Cudahy
LA County Jan 21, 2023
share with
Found: Woman diagnosed with epilepsy who went missing in Cudahy by
Long Beach Jan 18, 2023
share with
Found safe: 79-year-old man who went missing in Long Beach by
LA County Jan 17, 2023
share with
Man, 48, with schizophrenia missing from Valencia by
missing, san gabriel
Missing Jan 16, 2023
share with
Found: 82-year-old San Gabriel woman who went missing by
missing, santa clarita, depression
LA County Jan 14, 2023
share with
Missing: Man diagnosed with depression last seen in Santa Clarita by
More
Skip to content