‘Blonde,’ ‘Good Mourning’ lead race for Golden Raspberry Awards

| Photo courtesy of Daasyb/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

On the eve of the highly coveted Oscar nominations being announced, the lowly coveted 2022 Golden Raspberry Award nods were revealed Monday — with “Blonde” garnering a leading eight “worst” noms, and “Good Mourning” hauling in an only slightly less inglorious seven.

“Winners” of the 43rd Razzies will be announced on March 11, a day before the 95th Academy Awards ceremonies.

“Blonde” captured Razzie nominations for worst picture, along with two “worst” noms for supporting actor; two for screen couples; and one each for director, screenplay and remake, according to the Golden Raspberry Foundation, which presents the Razzies.

“Called a ‘biopic that’s not a biopic,’ by its makers, it ‘explores’ the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe … by continuing to exploit her posthumously,” Razzie organizers said.

“Blonde’s” Andrew Dominik drew a double ding for director and screenplay — and also got a nod for worst screen couple, along with “his issues with women.”

“Good Mourning” — described as “a laugh-free stoner comedy achieving the rare feat of scoring a perfect ZERO on Rotten Tomatoes” — drew “worst” nominations for picture, actor, director, screenplay, screen couple and two for supporting actor.

Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, has four chances to take home a Razzie for his work on “Good Mourning” — a solo nod for worst actor and shared nominations with co-director and co-writer Mod Sun for worst director, worst screenplay and worst screen couple.

Next with six nominations is — no lie — “Disney’s Pinocchio,” described as “wholly unnecessary (and oddly creepy).” It took nods for worst picture, actor, supporting actress, remake, director and screenplay.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names also landed on the 2022 Dishonor Roll, including Sylvester Stallone — worst actor for “Samaritan” — and Tom Hanks — worst supporting actor for his “latex-laden, ludicrously accented portrayal of Col. Tom Parker in the otherwise critically acclaimed ‘Elvis.'”

Here’s a complete list of the 2022 Razzie nominations:

WORST PICTURE

— Blonde

— Disney’s Pinocchio

— Good Mourning

— The King’s Daughter

— Morbius

WORST ACTOR

— Colson Baker (a/k/a Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning

— Pete Davidson (voice only) / Marmaduke

— Tom Hanks (as Gepetto) / Disney’s Pinocchio

— Jared Leto / Morbius

— Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan

WORST ACTRESS

— Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter

— Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion

— Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita

— Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter

— Alicia Silverstone / The Requin

WORST REMAKE / RIPOFF / SEQUEL

— Blonde

— Both 365 Days Sequels — 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days (a Razzie BOGO)

— Disney’s Pinocchio

— Firestarter

— Jurassic World: Dominion

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

— Adria Arjona / Morbius

— Lorraine Bracco (voice only) / Disney’s Pinocchio

— Penelope Cruz / The 355

— Bingbing Fan / The 355 & The King’s Daughter

— Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

— Pete Davidson (cameo role) / Good Mourning

— Tom Hanks / Elvis

— Xavier Samuel / Blonde

— Mod Sun / Good Mourning

— Evan Williams / Blonde

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

— Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

— Both real life characters in the fallacious White House bedroom scene / Blonde

— Tom Hanks & his latex-laden face (and ludicrous accent) / Elvis

— Andrew Dominik & his issues with women / Blonde

— The Two 365 Days sequels (both released in 2022)

WORST DIRECTOR

— Judd Apatow / The Bubble

— Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

— Andrew Dominik / Blonde

— Daniel Espinosa / Morbius

— Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio

WORST SCREENPLAY

— Blonde / Written for the screen by Andrew Dominik, adapted from the “bio-novel” by Joyce Carol Oates

— Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz (not authorized by the estate of Carlo Collodi)

— Good Mourning / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun

— Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Treverrow, story by Treverrow & Derek Connolly

— Morbius / Screen story and screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless