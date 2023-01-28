fbpx Palm Springs pinot noir fest coming Saturday to Rancho Mirage
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Events / Palm Springs pinot noir fest coming Saturday to Rancho Mirage

Palm Springs pinot noir fest coming Saturday to Rancho Mirage

Events Jan 28, 2023
| Photo by 5PH/Envato Elements
by
share with

The third annual Palm Springs Passion 4 Pinot Noir Festival, featuring 80 California pinot noir-producing wineries, will be held Saturday in Rancho Mirage.

The wine tasting event will be held from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort and Spa, 71-333 Dinah Shore Drive. Tickets for the event are available at palmspringspinotfest.com starting at $150.

“Pinot noir is the world’s most popular light- to medium-bodied red wine, and has gained in popularity year after year,” festival founder David Fraschetti said in a statement. “This festival is perfect for the novice interested in learning more about wine, and yet sophisticated enough for even the most discerning connoisseurs.”

Festival officials said the event’s grand tasting will feature more than 80 California pinot noir wineries pouring more than 225 wines throughout the day.

Wineries included in the sampling mix include Cirq., Miner, Rodney Strong, Twomey, Williams Seylem, Papapietro-Perry, Domaine Della and Roar, according to festival officials. Attendees will have an opportunity to connect with winery owners and winemakers while sampling wine and small bites throughout the afternoon.

“These wines are complex and uncompromising, and our featured wineries have amazing reputations for producing truly noteworthy pinot noirs,” Frashcetti said.

The wine tasting event will also feature a silent auction to benefit the Alzheimer’s Coachella Valley organization.

More from Events

Events Jan 28, 2023
share with
Memorial concert fundraiser to be held in Palm Desert for Les Michaels by
Art Jan 25, 2023
share with
Fun things to do this week: Jan. 27-Feb. 2 by
Events Jan 19, 2023
share with
Tickets available for next week’s Palm Springs wine festival by
Art Jan 18, 2023
share with
Fun things to do this week: Jan. 20-26 by
Business Jan 17, 2023
share with
The 5th Annual Authentic Chinese Food Expo Unveiling at Pomona Fairplex by
Community Jan 13, 2023
share with
Long Beach to hold MLK Parade and Celebration Saturday by
More
Skip to content