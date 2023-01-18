Fun things to do this week: Jan. 20-26

Dragon dancers. | Photo courtesy of City of Rancho Cucamonga

Celebrate that the sun is once again shining upon the Southland by going out and having fun! Welcome in the Year of the Rabbit, check out new works tackling challenging subjects like race and sexism, or enjoy live music.

Jan. 20

Monterey Jazz Festival On Tour

Walt Disney Concert Hall | 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Jan. 20 | laphil.com

The touring ensemble features “Tony- and Grammy Award-winning NEA Jazz Master vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater alongside Grammy Award-winning vocalist Kurt Elling and critically acclaimed rising-star saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, this stellar band will be directed by visionary pianist Christian Sands and anchored by his longtime rhythm section, bassist Yasushi Nakamura and drummer Clarence Penn,” according to LA Phil.

Takács Quartet With Jeremy Denk

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage | 1310 11th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | Jan. 20 | broadstage.org

The richly dramatic classical program is interpreted through the energy and imagination of the Takács Quartet and MacArthur “Genius” pianist Jeremy Denk. The program includes Haydn: String Quartet in F Major Op. 77 No.2, Mendelssohn Hensel: String Quartet in E-flat Major, and Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 44.

Takács Quartet. | Photo by Amanda Tipton

Lunar New Year Night Market

Casita Hollywood | 1323 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Jan. 20 | eventbrite.com

Skincare and Hello Kitty fans will not want to miss this pop-up night market hosted by K-beauty brand The Crème Shop. The market will feature the brand’s limited edition Lunar New Year Hello Kitty & Friends K-Beauty Collection, a meet-and-greet with Hello Kitty and vendors selling food, drinks and dessert.

‘Billie! Backstage With Lady Day’

Sierra Madre Playhouse | 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 | Jan. 20-22 | sierramadreplayhouse.org

Actor-singer-playwright Synthia L. Hardy portrays jazz legend Billie Holiday as she is interviewed by unseen reporters. Holiday shares the story of her turbulent life which included overcoming sexual assault as a child which resulted in being sentenced by the court to a Catholic correctional institution, a conviction at 13 for prostitution, arrests for possession of narcotics, abusive relationships and racism. Billie, accompanied by a live four-piece combo, sings her greatest hits, including “God Bless the Child,” “Strange Fruit,” “Good Morning Heartache,” “Lover Man,” and many more.

Nicole Byer

Irvine Improv | 527 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine, CA 92618 | Jan. 20-21 | improv.com

Comedian Nicole Byer is the star of Netflix’s “Nailed It!” and her own comedy special “Big Beautiful Weirdo,” and host of the podcast “Why Won’t You Date Me?.”

Future Without Fear

Praz-Delavallade | 6150 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048 | Jan. 20-26 | futurewithoutfear.world

If you had no fear, no barriers, who would you be? Young people from underrepresented communities explore their hopes and dreams in this free exhibit that delves into the nuanced topics of mental health, young Black motherhood, alienation, individuality, intersectionality, poverty, and community. Featured photographers include Kennedi Carter, Magdalena Wosinska, Naima Green, Clifford Prince King, Abdi Ibrahim, Doug Segars.

Jan. 21

Lunar New Year Festival

Downtown Monterey Park | Garvey Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91754 | Jan. 21-22 | montereypark.ca.gov

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at this free event hosted by the City of Monterey Park and World Journal featuring vendors selling gifts, specialty items, and food. The festival will also feature carnival rides, live entertainment, lion and dragon dancers and more entertainment.

‘Do You Feel Anger?’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Jan. 21-Feb. 25 | circlextheatre.org

The #MeToo movement meets cancel culture in this comedy. When Sofia is hired as an empathy coach at a debt collection agency, she finds she has her work cut out for her. These employees can barely identify what an emotion is, much less practice deep, radical compassion for others. As they painstakingly stumble towards enlightenment, someone keeps mugging Eva in the kitchen, and the unspoken dynamics of their seemingly blithe workplace culture become increasingly unsettling.

Casey Smith and Paula Rebelo. | Photo by Jen Kays

Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival

Rancho Cucamonga Sports Center | 8303 Rochester Ave., Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 | Jan. 21-22 | eventbrite.com

Kicked off with an opening ceremony featuring taiko drummers, lion and dragon dancers, and shaolin kungfu, the festival will showcase traditional Chinese dance, food, regional artisans and a fun zone for kids.

Jan. 22

P-22 Memorial And Hike

Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center Entrance | 4500 Carbon Canyon Road, Brea, CA 92823 | Jan. 22 | eventbrite.com

Honor LA’s famous mountain lion at this free hike co-sponsored by Citizens’ Climate Lobby SoCal Tri-Counties Chapter and California State Parks. After a 20-minute celebration of P-22’s life, set off on a 2-mile hike (or longer if you choose) led by local naturalists. You’ll also learn more about California’s endangered big cat and efforts to expand wildlife corridors.

Live Music x Women’s Rights | Bigger Than Roe Fundraising Event

Private Backyard | 3414 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90066 | Jan. 22 | eventbrite.com

Raising money for the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project in partnership with Women’s March “Bigger Than Roe, National Day of Action” events across the country, the event will feature live music, prizes and more.

Lunar New Year At PAM

USC Pacific Asia Museum | 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Jan. 22-23 | calendar.usc.edu

Including free admission to the museum, enjoy lion dancing, stories, calligraphy, crafts, food trucks and musical performances.

HBO Max’s ‘The Janes’ Screening

Fine Arts Theatre | 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211 | Jan. 22 | eventbrite.com

Part of Women’s March Foundation’s “Bigger Than Roe” day of action, this screening of HBO’s “The Janes,” a documentary looking at the past and future of reproductive rights in the U.S. A panel discussion will follow the screening.

The Un-Private Collection: John Ahearn + Rigoberto Torres + Joe Lewis

The Broad & Livestream | 221 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Jan. 22 | thebroad.org

Presented concurrently with the museum’s installations of works by John Ahearn and Rigoberto Torres, both artists will speak with moderator Joe Lewis about community and its influence on their works and careers. The discussion will be livestreamed on The Broad’s website and its Facebook page.

Jan. 23

Amy Tan

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Jan. 23 | scfta.org

Amy Tan, author of “The Joy Luck Club,” joins Segerstrom Center for the Arts for the In-Conversation Series. This will be an exceptional opportunity to hear Tan share what made her who she is as a writer. Tan’s discussion will be moderated by reporter Josie Huang.

Amy Tan. | Photo by Julian Johnson

Night Gallery: The Stars of Summer

Griffith Observatory | 2800 E. Observatory Road, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Jan. 23 | griffithobservatory.org

Look up and catch summer’s constellations with Griffith Observatory Director Dr. E.C. Krupp in a live program of sky lore under the Milky Way and the Summer Triangle. Guests will also get special access to the exhibits and telescopes.

Jan. 24

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Jan. 24 | scfta.org

Celebrating conductor Riccardo Muti’s tenure as music director, the program will feature works from Beethoven, Liadov and more.

Untitled Improv Project

Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth | 2511 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90057 | Jan. 22 | eventbrite.com

Colin Hanks, Lauren Lapkus, Connor Ratliff, Bobby Moynihan and other celebrities share short, but true, off-the-cuff stories from their lives. Improvisers then run with those stories for a night of chaotic laughs.

Jan. 25

‘Singin’ In The Rain’

The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel | 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Jan. 25 | eventbrite.com

Hosted by film critic and winemaker José Ignacio Cuenca, this classic film series includes a complimentary glass of wine and wine from Little Boat Winery.

Lola Boutée Presents TRiPTease Burlesque

TRIP Santa Monica | 2101 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405 l Jan. 25 l eventbrite.com

Lower your inhibitions and see what’s hot at LA’s longest running weekly burlesque and variety show. Every Wednesday features a fresh new lineup of talent hosted by the original dame herself, Lola Boutée.

Jan. 26

‘Into The Woods’

Pasadena Civic Auditorium | 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Jan. 27 | pasadenaplayhouse.org

“Into the Woods” artwork. | Image courtesy of Pasadena Playhouse

In a landmark partnership, Pasadena Playhouse has been collaborating with all of the high schools of Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) over the past 6 months to realize the students’ vision of “Into the Woods.” Working alongside theater professionals, and directed by Los Angeles director Fran De Leon, over 200 high school students and faculty members have been working to design, rehearse and create their own special production. The production will also feature Jane Kaczmarek as the Narrator at the evening performance on Jan. 27, and the voice of Alexandra Billings as the voice of the Giant at all performances. One performance on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. will be free for the community.

Lovett Or Leave It

Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth | 2511 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90057 | Jan. 26 -March 9 | eventbrite.com

Podcast host (“Pod Save America” and “Lovett or Leave It”) and former presidential speechwriter Jon Lovett returns to discuss the day’s headlines with friends and a dash of comedy.

Ongoing

‘Anatomy Of Gray’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Jan. 21 | openfist.org

Set at the end of the 19th century in the small town of Gray, Indiana, “The Wizard of Oz” meets “Our Town” in “Anatomy of Gray,” a funny and touching “children’s story for adults.” Following the death of her father, 15-year-old June prays for a “healer” so no one in town will ever have to suffer again. When a man literally blows into town in a hot air balloon, she thinks her prayer has been answered. At first, the new doctor cures anything and everything; but soon his presence leads to a clash between faith and science.

Wise Children’s ‘Wuthering Heights’

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts | 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 | Through Jan. 22 | thewallis.org

Based on Emily Brontë’s novel, this adaptation from Emma Rice is shot through with music, dance, passion, hope and revenge.

Leah Brotherhead as Catherine, Liam Tamne as Heathcliff, Jordan Laviniere as the Leader of the Yorkshire Moors in Wise Children’s “Wuthering Heights.” | Photo by Kevin Berne, courtesy of Berkeley Repertory Theatre

LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow

LA Zoo | 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Through Jan. 22 | lazoo.org

The LA Zoo turns into a nighttime wonderland with lantern sculptures of animals throughout the zoo.

The Empire Strips Back – the Unauthorized Star Wars™ Burlesque Parody

Montalbán Theatre | 1615 Vine St., Hollywood CA 90028 | Through Jan. 28 | empirestripsback.com

Combining striptease, song and dance, troupe routines and plenty of humor, audiences are transported into the world of burlesque to witness a menacing troop of seriously sexy Stormtroopers, a dangerously seductive Boba Fett, tantalizing Twi’leks, a delightfully lukewarm Taun Taun, a lady-like Skywalker, and of course, scantily clad and daring Droids. Even Darth Vader will explore her feminine side with a fantastical twist. The show, originally scheduled to close on Jan. 1, has been extended through Jan. 28 before heading to San Diego.

Isa Musni in “The Empire Strips Back” in San Francisco. | Photo by Kevin Berne

‘Mean Girls’

Pantages Theatre | 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through Jan. 29 | broadwayinhollywood.com

Get in loser, we’re going to the theater! Based on the uber popular movie about teen girls from comedian and writer Tina Fey, “Mean Girls” is the musical adaptation of Cady Heron’s journey from the savanna to the slightly wilder and more ruthless world of teenage popularity.

‘Our Art LA’ Exhibition

Angel City Brewery | 216 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Jan. 29 | artsharela.org

“Our Art LA” showcases works from 12 Los Angeles-based Black and brown artists exploring systemic racism in society but specifically in the art business.

The Visual Rhythms Of Dede Allen

Academy Museum | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through Jan. 29 | academymuseum.org

Best known for the editing in “Bonnie and Clyde,” Oscar-nominated film editor Dorothea Allen’s centennial is being celebrated by the Academy Museum with a film series spanning decades, from “The Hustler” to “The Breakfast Club” and “Wonder Boys.”

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Pantages Theatre | 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90028 | Through Jan. 31 | broadwayinhollywood.com

With lyrics and music from Tim Rice and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Jesus Christ Superstar” follows the last weeks in the life of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas.

Agatha Christie’s ‘Towards Zero’

Long Beach Playhouse Theatres | 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA 90804 | Through Feb. 11 | lbplayhouse.org

A love triangle involving a tennis player, his old wife and his new flame ends in murder. Before you can figure out who the murderer is, you must discover who will be brutally murdered.

‘Home Front’

Victory Theatre Center | 3324 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505 | Through Feb. 19 | thevictorytheatrecenter.org

Tony Award-winning playwright Warren Leight’s portrait of a post-World War II interracial marriage will move you. A white woman and an African American soldier fall in love the night WWII ends in a country where racism and Jim Crow make it illegal to marry outside one’s race. The production comes at a relevant time in our current politics. “It’s shocking that, more than 70 years after WW II ended, questions about states’ right to ban interracial marriage have resurfaced,” says Leight.

C.J. Lindsey and Austin Highsmith Garces in “Home Front.” | Photo by Tim Sullens

‘Dance At The Odyssey’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025 | Through Feb. 19 | dysseytheatre.com

Celebrating new, cutting-edge contemporary dance in LA, this six-week festival will feature the work of a different company or choreographer including No)one. Art House; Roya Carreras and Assaf Salhov; JA Collective; Jessie Lee Thorne’s Poets in Motion; Suchi Branfman’s Dancing Through Prison Walls; and DaEun Jung.

‘PRESSURE: James Cameron into the Abyss’

National History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Feb. 20 | nhm.org

Go on a journey to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean through a multimedia experience of “Titanic” and “Avatar” director James Cameron’s dive. The 12-ton, 24-foot-tall submersible explorer that Cameron piloted on his 2012 record-breaking, solo dive to the Mariana Trench will be on display. The display provides insights into the logistics—and challenges—that go into planning an expedition seven miles below the surface where water pressure is about 1,000 times standard atmospheric pressure at sea level, and temperatures are just a few degrees above freezing.

Quilting A Nation

Online class | Through Feb. 22 | skirball.org

In conjunction with the Skirball Cultural Center’s “Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories” exhibit, on view until March 12, instructor and author John Paul Thornton will explain techniques, creative choices and high quality insight into the world of quilting.

‘Twelve O’Clock Tales With Ava Gardner’

Whitefire Theatre | 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 | Through March 5 | whitefire.stagey.net

This new solo play reveals the contradictions and complexities of the passionate and deeply flawed woman behind silver screen icon Ava Gardner. Set in 1974 on the set of the blockbuster disaster film, “Earthquake,” Gardner focuses on her first big budget starring role in over a decade. Tucked away in her dressing room bungalow, the “queen of the scandal sheets” battles with her past. “Ava was a star in the ‘40s and ‘50s, but she had the sensibility and morés of today’s millennial,” says writer Alessandra Assaf. “She enjoyed her sexuality and had agency over herself in a way that women were not permitted to at the time. She fought against racism and believed in the right to choose.”

Alessandra Assaf as Ava Gardner in “Twelve O’Clock Tales with Ava Gardner.” Makeup by Suzi Hale. | Photo by Mary Lou Sandler/3Cubed Studios

‘Open Flowers Bear Fruit’

USC Pacific Asia Museum | 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through March 12 | pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

“Open Flowers Bear Fruit” features 10 photographs from Stephanie Shih’s ongoing series Asian American Still Life. Through her references to 17th-century Dutch still life paintings, Shih’s photographs challenge viewers to consider the complexity of the Asian American experience as it has manifested in the foods we eat and the things that remind us of home.

‘Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts’

The Huntington MaryLou and George Boone Gallery | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through March 27 | huntington.org

Organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Wallace Collection in London in association with The Huntington, the exhibition explores the early inspirations behind Disney Studios’ creations, examining Walt Disney’s fascination with European art and the use of French motifs in Disney films and theme parks.

‘Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898–1971’

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through April 9 | regenerationblackcinema.org

The exhibition explores the achievements and challenges of Black filmmakers in the US in both independent production and the studio system—in front of the camera and behind it—from cinema’s infancy in the 1890s to the early 1970s. The Regeneration Summit, Feb. 3–5, 2023, will be a two-day celebration of Black cinema featuring artists, scholars, and filmmakers participating in conversations, workshops, and activations throughout the museum.