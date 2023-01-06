fbpx Alleged knife-wielding man charged with assault spree in Irvine
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Alleged knife-wielding man charged with assault spree in Irvine

Alleged knife-wielding man charged with assault spree in Irvine

Crime Jan 06, 2023
Ricardo De La Riva. | Photo courtesy of the Irvine Police Department/Twitter
by
share with

A felon with a lengthy criminal history was charged Thursday with going on a spree of what police called unprovoked assaults that included a stabbing in Irvine.

Ricardo De La Riva Jr., 43, of Irvine, was charged with attempted murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies, along with sentencing enhancements for the personal use of a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury on a victim.

Officers were dispatched at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday to the Heritage Plaza shopping center at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue, where a man was slashed on the arm by an attacker, police said.

The suspect confronted another man, who he allegedly threatened with a knife, police said. The suspect then ran to Walnut Avenue and Ravenwood Street, where he demanded a shirt from a man in his front yard, police said.

When the victim refused, De La Riva allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive the attack, police said.

The defendant did not know any of the alleged victims, police said.

De La Riva pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon in November 2017, according to court records. The defendant pleaded guilty to burglary and arson in September 2000, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 29 and was sentenced to 60 hours of community service and ordered to attend self-help meetings, according to court records.

More from Crime

Crime Jan 06, 2023
share with
Prosecutors’ error leads to tossed indictments of former OC officers by
Crime Jan 06, 2023
share with
Man gets life in prison for 1993 fire that killed 10 by
law and justice
Crime Jan 05, 2023
share with
2 ex-state Justice Deparment officials face embezzlement charges by
Crime Jan 05, 2023
share with
Police arrest suspect in Christmas Eve hit-and-run death of woman by
Crime Jan 05, 2023
share with
Authorities seek man who abandoned dog at Winchester cell tower by
firearms
Crime Jan 05, 2023
share with
Police arrest 2 after barricade in Studio City, find weapons cache by
More
Skip to content