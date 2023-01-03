fbpx Police arrest suspect after alleged stabbing spree in Irvine
Home / News / Crime / Police arrest suspect after alleged stabbing spree in Irvine

Police arrest suspect after alleged stabbing spree in Irvine

Crime Jan 03, 2023
Ricardo De La Riva. | Photo courtesy of the Irvine Police Department/Twitter
by
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for alleged stabbing attacks on three men during unprovoked confrontations Tuesday in Irvine, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at about 12:25 p.m. to a possible stabbing call at The Heritage Plaza shopping center near Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue, the Irvine Police Department reported.

During the first confrontation, Ricardo De La Riva allegedly threatened the victim and lunged at him with a knife, causing a minor cut. Police said he then confronted a second man and made threats, but no injuries were reported.

He allegedly then ran to a nearby neighborhood and confronted a third victim.

“De La Riva ran to Walnut Avenue and Ravenwood Street and confronted a third adult male in the front yard of his residence,” Sgt. Karie Davies said. “He asked for a shirt and when the man declined, De La Riva stabbed him in the abdomen.”

Paramedics rushed the victim, in stable condition, to a hospital.

“Officers quickly located the suspect within an established perimeter and arrested him,” police said.

De La Riva, a resident of Irvine, was booked at the Orange County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Irvine police urged anyone with information regarding the attacks to call them at 949-724-7244 or mmahmood@cityofirvine.org.

