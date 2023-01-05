Police arrest suspect in Christmas Eve hit-and-run death of woman

A man was arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a woman who was dropping off toys at a South Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve, police announced Thursday.
Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, was struck about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at Broadway and 88th Street and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
Carlos Mayor, 55, of Los Angeles, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being the driver who struck the woman and fled the scene, according to the LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Mayor, who lives near the site of the hit-and-run death, was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, according to ABC7. His bail was set at $50,000, and he was released on bond the same day as his arrest, according to sheriff’s department records.
Police said Newman-Townsend was dropping off toys at a shelter with her children, and as she returned to her parked vehicle, she was struck by a blue mid-size sedan that sustained significant damage to the front passenger area.
The vehicle was northbound on South Broadway and continued in that direction, failing to stop, according to police. ABC7 reported that she was a mother, grandmother and community activist who helped raise foster children.