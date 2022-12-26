Police seek help finding blue sedan, driver who killed woman

Authorities sought the public’s help Monday finding a blue sedan and its driver that fatally struck a 62-year-old mother who was dropping off toys at a Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve.
The victim was identified as Trina Newman-Townsend of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
The hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. Saturday at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police said Newman-Townsend was dropping off toys to a local shelter with her children, and as she returned to her vehicle she was struck by a midsize, blue sedan that sustained significant damage to the front passenger area. The vehicle was traveling north on South Broadway and continued in that direction, failing to stop, according to police.
Newman-Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene, Cruz said. ABC7 reported that she was a mother, grandmother and community activist who helped raise foster children.
The LAPD’s South Traffic Division urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 213-713-9579. During nonbusiness hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.
Police reminded the public that a reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to a hit-and-run offender’s identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.