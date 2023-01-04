Female suspect pleads not guilty in woman’s killing in Pasadena
A woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge stemming from the killing of another woman in Pasadena three days before Christmas.
Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy.
The murder count includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a serious danger to society,” according to the criminal complaint.
Officers were sent to the 400 block of North Los Robles Avenue in connection with a report of a “fight” at about 4:40 p.m. Dec. 22, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
“Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive female in the parking lot suffering from head trauma,” police said in a statement. “Paramedics from the Pasadena Fire Department attempted lifesaving medical treatment.”
Monroy, 60, of Pasadena, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A determination on Monroy’s cause of death was deferred pending additional investigation, according to records from the coroner’s office.
Hernandez was arrested later that evening and is being held on $2 million bail, jail records show. Pasadena authorities charged her with the killing Dec. 29.
Hernandez is due back in court Feb. 1. A date is scheduled to be set then for a hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to allow the case against her to proceed to trial.