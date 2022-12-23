fbpx Woman in police custody suspected of killing in Pasadena
Pasadena Independent

Woman in police custody suspected of killing in Pasadena

Pasadena Independent Dec 23, 2022
| Photo courtesy of the Pasadena Police Department
by


A woman was in custody Friday for allegedly killing another woman in Pasadena, authorities said.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of North Los Robles Avenue about 4:40 p.m. Thursday on a report of a “fight” at the location, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive female in the parking lot suffering from head trauma,” police said in a statement. “Paramedics from the Pasadena Fire Department attempted life-saving medical treatment.”

Corina Monroy, 60, of Pasadena was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

About 10 p.m. Thursday, detectives arrested Carolina Hernandez, 40, of Pasadena, who was booked on suspicion of murder. Hernandez was being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“The motive is currently unknown, and the investigation is still ongoing,” police said.

Anyone with information on this Pasadena killing was urged to call police at 626-744-4241, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

