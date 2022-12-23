Average LA County gasoline price drops again slightly

| Photo courtesy of Gene Gallin/Unsplash

By STEVEN HERBERT

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Friday to its lowest amount since Oct. 5, 2021, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $4.425.

The average gasoline price has dropped 42 of the past 43 days, decreasing $1.106, including eight-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped 38 consecutive days, was unchanged Monday and resumed decreasing Tuesday.

The average LA County gasoline price has fallen 75 times in 79 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $2.069. It is 8.7 cents less than one week ago, 78.8 cents lower than one month ago and 24.7 cents below what it was one year ago.

The Orange County average gasoline price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $4.316, one day after a 40-day streak of decreases totaling $1.119 ended when it was unchanged.

The Orange County average price is at its lowest amount since July 22, 2021 and 6.9 cents less than one week ago, 78.4 cents lower than one month ago and 32.1 cents below what it was one year ago.

“After three historically large price spikes in 2022, Southern California drivers are finally getting some relief at the pump and at several gas stations they can pay less than $3.80 a gallon for regular unleaded,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Unfortunately, it looks like wholesale gasoline prices have bounced up as refineries have increased their maintenance activities and fuel inventories have shrunk, so it is uncertain how much longer the local price decreases will last.”

The national average gasoline price dropped for the 44th consecutive day, decreasing a half-cent to $3.096, 8.2 cents less than one week ago, 51.3 cents lower than one month ago and 19.7 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 70.9 cents over the past 44 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Thursday. It is $1.92 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.