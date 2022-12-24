fbpx LA Department of Public Health warns beachgoers of bacteria
LA Department of Public Health warns beachgoers of bacteria

Health Dec 24, 2022
Santa Monica Pier
The Santa Monica Pier. | Photo courtesy of Cameron Venti on Unsplash
Los Angeles Department of Public Health officials issued a warning Friday for beachgoers ahead of the holiday weekend due to high bacteria levels at several popular destinations.

The warning said that people visiting the beaches should be wary of swimming, surfing or playing in the ocean waters of:

— Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach;

— 28th Street Extension in Manhattan Beach;

— Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro;

— Santa Monica Pier;

— Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach, and

— Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey.

The health department lifted bacteria warnings for the following beaches where recent samples identified water quality levels within state standards:

— Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

— Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach

Skip to content