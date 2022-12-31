LAPD seeks leads in armed robbery of French bulldog in West LA

Lady Gaga's French bulldogs. | Photo courtesy of Lady Gaga/Twitter

Los Angeles police detectives Friday asked the public for help recovering a French bulldog stolen from a woman during an evening walk.

The woman was standing on a sidewalk at about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 8000 block of Cashio Street when she felt a tug on her dog’s leash from behind, police said.

She turned and saw one suspect pulling on the leash and held the leash tightly, struggling to keep her dog, police said.

A second suspect pushed the woman to the ground, causing her to lose her grip of the leash and he pointed a handgun at a bystander who tried to intervene, police said.

The suspects, described as men between 30 and 40 years old, fled in a black or dark-colored van, according to police.

The stolen French bulldog was described as a reverse brindle, blue/gray in color with a white chest.

Anyone with information was asked to call West Los Angeles Division Robbery detectives at 310- 444-1528. During nonbusiness hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 or anonymous reports can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Thefts of French bulldogs have been on the rise, with culprits looking to seize on their value and popularity. The French bulldog was named by the American Kennel Club as the most popular dog breed in Los Angeles in 2022.

Earlier this month, two French bulldogs were stolen at gunpoint from a 9-months-pregnant woman in Studio City.

In November, a pair of French bulldogs were stolen at gunpoint from their owners on the Sixth Street Viaduct connecting Boyle Heights and downtown Los Angeles.

Last year, a man walking musician Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs was shot by culprits who made off with two of the animals, which were later recovered.