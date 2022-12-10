fbpx French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint returned to pregnant owner
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint returned to pregnant owner

French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint returned to pregnant owner

Crime Dec 10, 2022
The suspect wanted for an armed robbery of two French bulldogs from a pregnant woman was driving this SUV, possibly a late-model Honda. | Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department
by
share with

Two French bulldogs that were stolen at gunpoint have been reunited with their pregnant owner.

Cindy Nelson was walking her dogs when an armed man approached and pointed a gun at her around 10 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue, just south of Ventura Boulevard and west of Tujunga Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department’s North Hollywood Division reported.

“A man jumped out of the car with a gun in his hand and held it in front of my face and grabbed my dogs. I was screaming ‘please, no,'” Nelson, who is nine months pregnant, said. “It happened all so fast. And he just got in the car carrying them in the air and left.”

ABC 7 reported at approximately 12:20 a.m. Saturday that the dogs, 7-year-old Gizmo and 9-month-old Milo, were given to an unknown woman walking her dogs in the Hollywood area. She called the number on the dog tags and said she had the pets, which were then returned to Nelson, according to the station.

Gizmo and Milo are two of the latest French bulldogs to be violently stolen in the Los Angeles area. | Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department

“Who steals dogs from a nine-month-pregnant woman?” Nelson asked reporters after Gizmo and Milo were returned.

LAPD released surveillance images of the suspect vehicle as they continue searching for the suspect. It is described as a silver vehicle, possibly a late model Honda.

The suspect is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs an estimated 200 pounds. He appeared to be between 20 and 30 years old, according to the LAPD.

French bulldogs are considered high value dogs and are frequently targets of thieves.

The recent spate of thefts of the animals includes the Feb. 24, 2021, shooting attack on singer Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer.

James Howard Jackson, 20, pleaded no contest to an attempted murder Monday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call LAPD Detective N. Stone at 818-754-8425. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

More from Crime

Crime Dec 10, 2022
share with
Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing teen in Moreno Valley by
Crime Dec 09, 2022
share with
Still no verdict in Weinstein sex assault trial; jury returns Monday by
gun, gunman, shooting, handgun, pistol, criminal
Crime Dec 09, 2022
share with
County authorities identify man shot, killed while driving in Azusa by
Crime Dec 09, 2022
share with
2 French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint from pregnant woman by
Crime Dec 09, 2022
share with
MS-13 defendants won’t face federal death penalty in LA by
shooting shot
Crime Dec 09, 2022
share with
Azusa officials to hold community meeting to address shootings by
More
Skip to content