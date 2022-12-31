fbpx Police arrest man who allegedly abducted son in Long Beach
Home / Neighborhood / Long Beach / Police arrest man who allegedly abducted son in Long Beach

Police arrest man who allegedly abducted son in Long Beach

Long Beach Dec 31, 2022
Zayne Rhodes, left, was allegedly abducted by his father, Stehpen Rhodes, right. | Photos courtesy of the Long Beach Police Department
by
A man who broke into a Long Beach home and abducted his 4-year-old son after assaulting the boy’s mother has been arrested and the child has been located unharmed, police said Saturday.

Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department located and arrested Stephen Marcell Rhodes in the city on Saturday and reunited Zayne Rhodes with his mother.

Zayne was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother and took the boy.

“The child is listed as a protected person in a criminal restraining order against the suspect,” the LBPD said in a news release.

The suspect also allegedly took the mother’s car, a black 2018 Chevrolet Impala with California license plate number 8KDW830.

