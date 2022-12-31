fbpx Police: Father assaults mother, abducts boy in Long Beach
Home / Neighborhood / Long Beach / Police: Father assaults mother, abducts boy in Long Beach

Police: Father assaults mother, abducts boy in Long Beach

Long Beach Dec 31, 2022
Zayne Rhodes, left, was allegedly abducted by his father, Stehpen Rhodes, right. | Photos courtesy of the Long Beach Police Department
Long Beach police sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a 4-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his father.

Zayne Rhodes was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue in Long Beach when his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother and took the boy.

“The child is listed as a protected person in a criminal restraining order against the suspect,” according to a Long Beach Police Department news release.

The suspect also allegedly took the mother’s car, a black 2018 Chevrolet Impala with California license plate numbers 8KDW830.

Rhodes, 34, was described as 6-feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, and bald with brown eyes. His son Zayne was described as a 3-feet-5-inch tall Asian boy weighing 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gray, zip-up sweatshirt and unknown color pants.

Long Beach police urged anyone with information about the incident to call them at 562-435-6711 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

