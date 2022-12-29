Ways Southern California Businesses Are Leading Innovation

The entire world has seen a huge shift in the way that businesses are operating as of late. Priorities are shifting from antiquated goals to things like becoming more eco-friendly, prioritizing the employee experience, and creating startups that are centered around fresh ideas, and Southern California leaders in the business world are leading the pack when it comes to these strides. Sometimes innovation can be simple which makes it harder to spot. However simple does not always mean ineffective or inefficient, quite the opposite in fact. Below are a few ways that some of the top industries and the people running them are creating innovative strategies to take things to the next level.

They Are Improving Logistics

California in general has a major advantage in terms of logistics and supply chain because they are a major port for shipping needs as well as simply just a large state with a high number of citizens in the work force holding down jobs in these industries. When a business uses commercial vehicles for any part of their operations it is critical that they ensure they are following all the rules and regulations to be classified as such. Southern California business owners know this all too well.

It does matter the type of vehicle as well as what duties are performed with it. The need for your employees to hold a commercial driver’s license, or not, is determined by these facts. The FMSCA has its own definition that is well known amongst Southern California’s top industry leaders. It is important to review the FMSCA regulations early on and often to make sure that you are classifying your vehicles correctly if you too operate in the logistics industry. In order to remain innovative, you have to essentially memorize these regulations and create opportunities for your company that set you apart from the competition but also exist within the guidelines.

Photo by Fauxels

They Move Forward While Still Upholding Rules

The cannabis industry in part really gained the bulk of its positive reputation and overall footing in California. With California becoming the first state to legalize cannabis in 1996, you can definitely say that this was an innovative opportunity. However, that does not mean that once this substance become legal it became unregulated or disregarded in terms of the rules regarding selling, using, growing, and distributing it. Currently the LA controller wants better cannabis regulation which means business owners need to be creative.

Top industry professionals have gone the distance with their advertising and marketing efforts so that even when regulation is tightened, they can still operate and turn a profit. One way that this is apparent is using CBD as a way to get people in the door. Even though it is legal and widely used in California, there is still a stigma surrounding cannabis. By promoting CBD at the forefront instead of cannabis exclusively, top earners in this sector have realized that these are the types of innovative pivots that can grow and sustain their business, within the imposed regulations.

Photo by Cadeau Maestro

They Are Prioritizing the Environment

It is no secret that California is a state that is heavily invested in the preservation of our planet. Having said that, caring about the planet and taking action to actively try to save it are two different things. Even before the pandemic California was a state that had a heavy population of remote and hybrid work solutions, which at that time was particularly innovative. Many other parts of the country were operating under the pretense that bodies in the office was the only way to maintain a successful operation and have since taken a page out of Californians books and made the switch.

Establishing and creating paperless offices is another way that the top tier of business leaders puts the planet at the forefront of their strategies. In order to accomplish this, it is critical that you have leaders, managers, and employees in place that support and can work with digitization. Cloud computing software and inner office communication solutions are two ways that you can significantly cut down on your paper usage to achieve this.