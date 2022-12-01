fbpx LA Controller calls for better regulation of cannabis businesses
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Business / LA Controller calls for better regulation of cannabis businesses

LA Controller calls for better regulation of cannabis businesses

Business Dec 01, 2022
| Photo courtesy of Add Weed/Unsplash
by
share with

City Controller Ron Galperin called for Los Angeles to do more to enforce regulation of cannabis businesses, in a report released Thursday.

Galperin’s report found the city should improve preventing unlicensed cannabis businesses from opening, though the number of known unlicensed businesses has decreased from 300 to 100 since 2018, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

More than 5,000 complaints related to cannabis have not been processed by the city’s Department of Cannabis Regulation, according to Galperin. Galperin said his auditors found a “range of violations” when visiting six cannabis retail stores that had been licensed.

Additionally, Galperin claimed that the city’s Office of Finance has not met its goal of conducting audits of cannabis businesses every two years, “resulting in a potential loss of millions of dollars in tax revenues.”

“The right to legally purchase cannabis in Los Angeles must be paired with stronger oversight to ensure that businesses engaged in commercial sales understand and are compliant with the health, safety and financial policies of the city,” Galperin said. “Although this is a relatively new market, it is critical for Los Angeles to do a far better job monitoring cannabis businesses, eliminating tax evasion and preventing unlicensed shops from opening and operating in our neighborhoods.”

Galperin’s recommendations included that the city expand its enforcement strategy, implement a comprehensive regulatory compliance plan and revise cannabis license and application fees.

The full audit can be viewed at: lacontroller.org/cannabis-audit.

More from Business

Guns N' Roses
Business Dec 01, 2022
share with
Rock band Guns N’ Roses files trademark lawsuit against gun store by
Business Dec 01, 2022
share with
Southern California could withstand some impacts of potential recession by
Business Dec 01, 2022
share with
Department of Justice opens investigation into real estate tech company accused of collusion with landlords by
Business Nov 28, 2022
share with
Average Southland gasoline prices start week with more declines by
Business Nov 26, 2022
share with
Los Angeles County gasoline price dips to lowest since March 3 by
law and justice
Business Nov 25, 2022
share with
Gay, HIV-positive Latino bank teller ties firing to discrimination by
More
Skip to content