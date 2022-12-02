fbpx Laurel Foundation toy drive, fundraiser to help transgender youth
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Riverside County / Laurel Foundation toy drive, fundraiser to help transgender youth

Laurel Foundation toy drive, fundraiser to help transgender youth

Riverside County Dec 02, 2022

Trans flag. | Photo by Katie Rainbow 🏳️‍🌈

by
share with

The Laurel Foundation will host its annual toy drive and fundraiser Saturday aimed at helping youth who are transgender, gender diverse and/or affected by HIV/AIDS.

The 34th annual toy drive and fundraiser hosted by Sam Leslie and Ashan Leslie will be at 6:30 p.m. at their residence, which will be disclosed upon a ticket purchase, according to a statement from The Laurel Foundation. Tickets to the 1960s holiday-themed event cost $250.

The event will feature a catered gourmet dinner, a hosted bar, holiday carols, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a silent live auction.

Toys collected at the event will be distributed to youth associated with the foundation and the funds raised through ticket sales will go toward its programs, according to the foundation.

The Laurel Foundation empowers and provides free mental health and social support programs to more than 700 youth who are transgender, gender diverse and/or affected by HIV/AIDS.

More from Riverside County

Health Dec 02, 2022
share with
Riverside County child suffering from flu, RSV dies by
Business Dec 01, 2022
share with
Southern California could withstand some impacts of potential recession by
Community Dec 01, 2022
share with
Legendary drag queen, queer activist to receive 453rd star in Palm Springs by
Crime Dec 01, 2022
share with
Man who repeatedly harassed Lake Mathews family admits felony allegations by
Community Dec 01, 2022
share with
30th annual Indio Tamale Festival to begin in new location by
Entertainment Dec 01, 2022
share with
McCallum Theatre to host annual fundraising gala by
More
Skip to content