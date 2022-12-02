Laurel Foundation toy drive, fundraiser to help transgender youth
The Laurel Foundation will host its annual toy drive and fundraiser Saturday aimed at helping youth who are transgender, gender diverse and/or affected by HIV/AIDS.
The 34th annual toy drive and fundraiser hosted by Sam Leslie and Ashan Leslie will be at 6:30 p.m. at their residence, which will be disclosed upon a ticket purchase, according to a statement from The Laurel Foundation. Tickets to the 1960s holiday-themed event cost $250.
The event will feature a catered gourmet dinner, a hosted bar, holiday carols, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a silent live auction.
Toys collected at the event will be distributed to youth associated with the foundation and the funds raised through ticket sales will go toward its programs, according to the foundation.
The Laurel Foundation empowers and provides free mental health and social support programs to more than 700 youth who are transgender, gender diverse and/or affected by HIV/AIDS.