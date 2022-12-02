International travelers fuel passenger increases at LAX

With a surge in international travelers leading the way, passenger traffic at Los Angeles International Airport increased by more than 21% in October compared to the same month last year, LAX announced Friday.

Meanwhile, overall passenger traffic through the first 10 months of 2022 surpassed 54.5 million, an increase of just over 44% from the 37.9 million people who passed through LAX from January through October of 2021, according to the airport’s latest data.

International travelers fueled the overall 2022 increase as well — increasing by more than 122%, while domestic passenger totals jumped just over 29%.

“The fall travel season already is taking off at the highest levels since 2019, and LAX is ready to welcome even more passengers into the winter holidays,” Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement.

“The combination of new facilities, new technology and new airlines are adding up to an improved airport journey from the curb to the gate, and we are excited to show off more of our modernization in the months ahead.”

In all, 5,877,180 passengers passed through LAX in October — up from 4,848,035 in October 2021, data show. The year-over-year monthly totals represented a 21.23% jump.

International travelers almost doubled — from 765,618 in October 2021 to 1,503,908 this October. The domestic-travel numbers were 4,373,272 this October and 4,082,417 last October — a 7.12 % increase.

Specifically, the total number of passengers traveling through LAX over the first 10 months of 2022 was 54,569,493, compared to 37,884,518 through October 2021, a 44.04% increase.

That breaks down to 41,115,087 domestic passengers in 2022 through October — up 29.09% from 2021’s 31,850,322 — and 13,454,406 international travelers — up 122.97% from 2021’s total of 6,034,196 from January to October.