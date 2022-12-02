fbpx Man reported missing in Castaic
Man reported missing in Castaic

Man reported missing in Castaic

Missing Dec 02, 2022
by
A 47-year-old man was reported missing Friday after he was last seen in Castaic.

Trent Michael Boser was last seen at 12:21 a.m. near the 31000 block of Ridge Route Road, according to Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Boser is white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Boser was last seen driving a white 2007 Toyota Avalon with a California license plate 5XHU547, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Boser or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

