U.S. Coast Guard rescues migrants off Huntington Beach shoreline
A dozen migrants were rescued off the northern coast of Sunset Beach by the United States Coast Guard Tuesday.
According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, seven men and five women were rescued after the boat they were traveling in was spotted by a Huntington Beach lifeguard when it was about 200 yards from the shore, CBS 2 reported.
All the boat’s occupants were taken to the Orange County Harbor Patrol office.
Two of the vessels’ occupants were taken to a hospital and seven were evaluated by medical personnel for minor injuries, CBS 2 reported.
According to authorities, the rescued migrants consisted of 11 Mexican citizens and one Colombian citizen.
The Huntington Beach Police Department assisted the Coast Guard in the rescue.