fbpx U.S. Coast Guard rescues migrants off Huntington Beach shoreline
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Orange County / U.S. Coast Guard rescues migrants off Huntington Beach shoreline

U.S. Coast Guard rescues migrants off Huntington Beach shoreline

Orange County Dec 14, 2022
A U.S. Coast Guard ship floats near the Port of Los Angeles. | Photo by Ian Abbott/Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)
by
share with

A dozen migrants were rescued off the northern coast of Sunset Beach by the United States Coast Guard Tuesday.

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, seven men and five women were rescued after the boat they were traveling in was spotted by a Huntington Beach lifeguard when it was about 200 yards from the shore, CBS 2 reported.

All the boat’s occupants were taken to the Orange County Harbor Patrol office.

Two of the vessels’ occupants were taken to a hospital and seven were evaluated by medical personnel for minor injuries, CBS 2 reported.

According to authorities, the rescued migrants consisted of 11 Mexican citizens and one Colombian citizen.

The Huntington Beach Police Department assisted the Coast Guard in the rescue.

More from Orange County

Crime Dec 14, 2022
share with
Authorities ID suspect, victim in UCI murder-suicide as mother, son by
Art Dec 14, 2022
share with
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 16-22 by
Orange County Dec 13, 2022
share with
Unraced filly dies after running from handlers at Los Alamitos by
Crime Dec 13, 2022
share with
Man sentenced for killing escort in Newport Beach by
Crime Dec 13, 2022
share with
Man gets 15 years to life in fatal Mission Viejo crash by
power lines
Business Dec 12, 2022
share with
Report for OC supervisors criticizes new power authority by
More
Skip to content