‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ tops Critics Choice film nods

Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." | Photo courtesy of the Critics Choice Association

The multi-verse comedy/drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” snared a leading 14 nominations Wednesday for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, while Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans” earned 11.

Both films were nominated for best picture, as were “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “RRR,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Women Talking.”

Michelle Yeoh was nominated for best actress for her lead role as a universe-jumping mother in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” She will square off with Cate Blanchett of “Tár,” Viola Davis for “The Woman King,” Danielle Deadwyler of “Till,” Margot Robbie for “Babylon” and Michelle Williams for “The Fabelmans.”

Tom Cruise was nominated for best actor for his return to the role of a brash Navy fighter pilot in “Top Gun: Maverick.” Brendan Fraser also earned a nod for his critically acclaimed turn in “The Whale.” Also nominated were Austin Butler for “Elvis,” Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Paul Mescal for “Aftersun” and Bill Nighy for “Living.”

“Everything Everywhere” also earned supporting-performance nominations for Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, along with nods for best director and original screenplay for the team of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. It was also nominated for best acting ensemble, along with “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Fabelmans,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “The Woman King” and “Women Talking.”

The Critics Choice Awards will be presented Jan. 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza. Television nominations were announced last week.

Here is a complete list of nominations:

BEST PICTURE

“Avatar: The Way of Water’

“Babylon

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“RRR”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Jessie Buckley, “Women Talking”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Janelle Monáe, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Frankie Corio, “Aftersun”

Jalyn Hall, “Till”

Gabriel LaBelle, “The Fabelmans”

Bella Ramsey, “Catherine Called Birdy”

Banks Repeta, “Armageddon Time”

Sadie Sink, “The Whale”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“The Woman King”

“Women Talking”

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Damien Chazelle, “Babylon”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King”

S. S. Rajamouli, “RRR”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Todd Field, “Tár”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”

Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale”

Kazuo Ishiguro, “Living”

Rian Johnson, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, “She Said”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Russell Carpenter, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”

Florian Hoffmeister, “Tár”

Janusz Kaminski, “The Fabelmans”

Claudio Miranda, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Linus Sandgren, “Babylon”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara, “The Fabelmans”

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, “Elvis”

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, “Babylon”

BEST EDITING

Tom Cross, “Babylon”

Eddie Hamilton, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, “Elvis”

Monika Willi, “Tár”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Jenny Eagan, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Shirley Kurata, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Catherine Martin, “Elvis”

Gersha Phillips, “The Woman King”

Mary Zophres, “Babylon”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Whale”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“RRR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST COMEDY

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Bros”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

“Wendell & Wild”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Argentina, 1985”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Close”

“Decision to Leave”

“RRR”

BEST SONG

Carolina, “Where the Crawdads Sing”

Ciao Papa, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Hold My Hand, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Lift Me Up, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Naatu Naatu, “RRR”

New Body Rhumba, “White Noise”

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Michael Giacchino, “The Batman”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Tár”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”