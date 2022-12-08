fbpx Tom Cruise to receive Producers Guild Achievement Award
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / The Industry / Tom Cruise to receive Producers Guild achievement award

Tom Cruise to receive Producers Guild achievement award

The Industry Dec 08, 2022
Tom Cruise. | Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
by
share with

Tom Cruise, fresh off his blockbuster hit “Top Gun: Maverick,” was named Thursday the recipient of the Producers Guild of America’s David O. Selznick Achievement Award.

The award recognizes a producer or producing team for their “extraordinary body of work in motion pictures.”

“Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’ Tom Cruise has developed a talent for producing to match his extraordinary talent as an actor. Tom approaches producing with the same meticulous attention to detail he brings to all of his professional endeavors,” Producers Guild Presidents Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain said in a joint statement. “His commitment to telling bold, cinematic and entertaining stories has elevated the global theatrical experience and has resulted in some of the most popular motion pictures in history. We are thrilled to honor him with the David O. Selznick Award for his excellence in producing.”

Cruise will receive the award during the 34th annual Producers Guild Awards ceremony Feb. 25 at the Beverly Hilton. In addition to the “Mission: Impossible” films, his producing credits include “Vanilla Sky,” “The Last Samurai,” “Jack Reacher” and this year’s “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Previous recipients of the honor include Steven Spielberg, Brian Grazer, Kevin Feige, David Heyman, Mary Parent and Barbara Broccoli.

More from The Industry

Entertainment Dec 08, 2022
share with
‘Manifest’ leads streamed programs for 2nd consecutive week by
LA County Dec 08, 2022
share with
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globe Awards by
Entertainment Dec 08, 2022
share with
Walk of Fame star for Octavia Spencer unveiled by
Los Angeles Dec 07, 2022
share with
Judge allows Ye attorneys to withdraw from $7.1M contract suit by
Los Angeles Dec 06, 2022
share with
Coroner: Heche death accidental; no impairment at time of crash by
Sports Dec 06, 2022
share with
‘Sunday Night Football’ beats World Cup in television ratings by
More
Skip to content