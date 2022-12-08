Tom Cruise to receive Producers Guild achievement award
Tom Cruise, fresh off his blockbuster hit “Top Gun: Maverick,” was named Thursday the recipient of the Producers Guild of America’s David O. Selznick Achievement Award.
The award recognizes a producer or producing team for their “extraordinary body of work in motion pictures.”
“Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’ Tom Cruise has developed a talent for producing to match his extraordinary talent as an actor. Tom approaches producing with the same meticulous attention to detail he brings to all of his professional endeavors,” Producers Guild Presidents Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain said in a joint statement. “His commitment to telling bold, cinematic and entertaining stories has elevated the global theatrical experience and has resulted in some of the most popular motion pictures in history. We are thrilled to honor him with the David O. Selznick Award for his excellence in producing.”
Cruise will receive the award during the 34th annual Producers Guild Awards ceremony Feb. 25 at the Beverly Hilton. In addition to the “Mission: Impossible” films, his producing credits include “Vanilla Sky,” “The Last Samurai,” “Jack Reacher” and this year’s “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Previous recipients of the honor include Steven Spielberg, Brian Grazer, Kevin Feige, David Heyman, Mary Parent and Barbara Broccoli.