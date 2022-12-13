‘Severance,’ ‘The Bear’ among top TV nominees for Spirit Awards

| Image courtesy of Film Independent

Apple TV+’s “Severance,” FX’s “The Bear,” ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and HBO’s “Station Eleven” were the top nominees announced Tuesday for the Film Independent Spirit Awards for television, collecting three nods each.

“Severance,” “The Bear” and “Station Eleven” were all nominated for best new scripted series, along with Apple TV+’s “Pachinko” and BET+’s “The Porter.”

“Pachinko” was named the recipient of the prize for best ensemble cast in a new scripted series.

“Abbott Elementary” creator/star Quinta Brunson was nominated for best lead performance in a new scripted series. Also nominated were Aml Ameen for “The Porter,” Mohammed Amer for “Mo,” “Bridget Everett for “Somebody Somewhere,” KaMillion for “Rap Sh!t,” Melanie Lynskey for “Yellowjackets,” Himesh Patel for “Station Eleven,” Su Anne Pien for “As We See It,” Adam Scott for “Severance” and Ben Whishaw for “This is Going to Hurt.”

The Spirit Awards have gender-neutral categories for performers in television and film. The film nominees were announced last month.

Nominations for best new nonscripted or documentary series went to FX’s “Children of the Underground,” HBO’s “Mind Over Murder,” Netflix’s “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?,” HBO’s “The Rehearsal” and Showtime’s “We Need to Talk About Cosby.”

The Spirit Awards will be presented in a large tent on the beach in Santa Monica on March 4.

Here is a complete list of the television nominees:

BEST NEW NONSCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

— “Children of the Underground,” Executive Producers: Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Ted Gesing, Gabriela Cowperthwaite, Kate Barry; Co-Executive Producer: Julie Gaither

— “Mind Over Murder,” Executive Producers: Marc Smerling, Nanfu Wang, Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez

— “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?,” Executive Producers: Nick Boak, Andrew Renzi, Andrew D. Corkin, Theo James, Andrew Fried, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma; Co-Executive Producer: Jeremiah Murphy

— “The Rehearsal,” Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder; Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith; Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola

— “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” Executive Producers: W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King, Vinnie Malhotra, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn; Co-Executive Producer: Geraldine L. Porras

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

— “The Bear,” Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer; Executive Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson; Co-Executive Producer: Rene Gube

— “Pachinko,” Creator/Executive Producer: Soo Hugh; Executive Producers: Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Richard Middleton, Justin Chon, Kogonada; Co-Executive Producers: Dani Gorin, Sebastian Lee, David Kim, Ethan Kuperberg

— “The Porter,” Creators/Executive Producers: Marsha Greene, Annmarie Morais, Arnold Pinnock; Creator/Co-Executive Producer: Bruce Ramsay; Creator: Aubrey Nealon; Executive Producers: Ian Dimerman, Jennifer Kawaja, Charles Officer, R.T. Thorne, Aml Ameen, Bruno Dubé, Alfre Woodard, Rose Catherine Pinkney, Devin Griffin; Co-Executive Producers: Elise Cousineau, Andrea Glinski, Steve Cochrane, Daphne Park

— “Severance,” Creator/Executive Producer: Dan Erickson; Executive Producers: Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Andrew Colville, Chris Black, John Cameron; Co-Executive Producers: Jill Footlick, Kari Drake

— “Station Eleven,” Creator/Executive Producer: Patrick Somerville; Executive Producers: Jessica Rhoades, Scott Steindorff, Dylan Russell, Scott Delman, Jeremy Podeswa, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson; Co-Executive Producers: David Nicksay, Nick Cuse

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

— Aml Ameen, “The Porter”

— Mohammed Amer, “Mo”

— Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

— Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere”

— KaMillion, “Rap Sh!t”

— Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

— Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

— Sue Ann Pien, “As We See It”

— Adam Scott, “Severance”

— Ben Whishaw, “This is Going to Hurt”

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

— Danielle Deadwyler, “Station Eleven”

— Ayo Edibiri, “The Bear”

— Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

— Gbemisola Ikumelo, “A League of Their Own”

— Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

— Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

— Frankie Quiñones, “This Fool”

— Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

— Molly Shannon, “I Love That For You”

— Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

— “Pachinko,” Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh- jung Youn