Suspect shot victim before fire at Valley Glen apartment, police say

San Fernando Valley Dec 08, 2022
| Photo courtesy of Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash
A 24-year-old man was fatally shot early Thursday inside a Valley Glen apartment that was then set on fire, with firefighters discovering the body once the flames were doused.

Fire crews were called just before 1 a.m. to 13833 W. Oxnard St. west of Woodman Avenue, where they found heavy flames coming from a first-floor unit of a 23,523-square-foot, 24-unit, two-story apartment building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

It took 28 firefighters 22 minutes to extinguish the flames, and during a search of the building they discovered the man’s body, said Humphrey.

Los Angeles Police Department Detective Steve Castro told Fox11 neighbors heard several shots fired at the location and at least one masked suspect was seen at the apartment where the victim was found. The suspect was also seen firing several shots toward the unit before running from the scene, he said.

“It’s too soon to tell but there is a good possibility that (the victim) was targeted,” Castro said.

Castro said police believe the apartment fire was started to cover up the shooting.

According to reports from the scene, the victim’s brother was also inside the apartment and jumped to safety. He later called police from a nearby 7-Eleven.

The bodies of two dogs were also recovered from the Valley Glen apartment.

