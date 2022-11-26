Fire burns 4 units in Tarzana apartment building; 4 people rescued

Four units in an apartment building in Tarzana caught fire Friday but leaving two people injured and four people rescued.
The fires at the building at 18540 W. Collins St. were reported at 6:26 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
Firefighters rescued two children and two adults down a ladder raised by the firefighting unit, Stewart continued. Two people were treated at the scene and then hospitalized, Stewart said.
One victim, a 27-year-old woman, was treated for smoke inhalation. The second victim, a 45-year-old woman, was treated for unspecified conditions. The current conditions of both people were unknown.
The department dispatched 55 firefighters to the scene of the apartment fire in Tarzana who extinguished the flames in about 23 minutes, Stewart said.
The cause of the fires remained under investigation, she said.