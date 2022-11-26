fbpx Fire burns 4 units in Tarzana apartment building; 4 people rescued
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Fire / Fire burns 4 units in Tarzana apartment building; 4 people rescued

Fire burns 4 units in Tarzana apartment building; 4 people rescued

Fire Nov 26, 2022
LAFD, fire, night
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Fire Department
by
share with

Four units in an apartment building in Tarzana caught fire Friday but leaving two people injured and four people rescued.

The fires at the building at 18540 W. Collins St. were reported at 6:26 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Firefighters rescued two children and two adults down a ladder raised by the firefighting unit, Stewart continued. Two people were treated at the scene and then hospitalized, Stewart said.

One victim, a 27-year-old woman, was treated for smoke inhalation. The second victim, a 45-year-old woman, was treated for unspecified conditions. The current conditions of both people were unknown.

The department dispatched 55 firefighters to the scene of the apartment fire in Tarzana who extinguished the flames in about 23 minutes, Stewart said.

The cause of the fires remained under investigation, she said.

More from Fire

Fire Nov 22, 2022
share with
Woman found dead in South Los Angeles garage fire by
Fire Nov 22, 2022
share with
LA Fire Department launches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Bureau by
Environment Nov 14, 2022
share with
Riverside County reopens 7 hiking areas due to improved conditions by
Fire Nov 11, 2022
share with
Los Angeles firefighter dies at home, no cause of death released by
Fire Nov 10, 2022
share with
Long Beach Fire Chief Xavier Espino announces retirement by
Fire Nov 08, 2022
share with
Several injured in explosion at LB Fire Department training center by
More
Skip to content