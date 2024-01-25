Inland Empire anti-hunger org to host free luncheon seminar 

Volunteers with the local Feeding America chapter. | Photo courtesy of Michael J. Elderman/FARSB

Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino has scheduled a free informational lunch about food insecurity, the organization announced.

Attendees of “Curbing Hunger: Beyond Barriers” will find out how supporting organizations such as FARSB feeds fellow community members experiencing times of need.

“Join forces with fellow visionaries, including community partners, volunteers, board members, and donors, as we delve into the heart of FARSB’s vision for a hunger-free Inland Empire,” event organizers said in a statement.

The lunch event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at 2950-A Jefferson St. in Riverside.

“This event serves as a reminder of the transformative impact a simple, affordable meal can have on a neighbor experiencing food insecurity,” FARSAB CEO Carolyn (Solar) Fajardo said in a statement. “Let’s unite to address the needs of our community and discuss how each of us can contribute to making a difference in the lives of Riverside and San Bernardino County residents.”

The complimentary lunch will be soup and bread, presented in a soup-kitchen style, and is sponsored by Albertsons supermarket.

“This unique setup aims to offer guests a firsthand experience of the impactful work carried out by organizations like FARSB and their Community Partners,” organizers said.

During the event FARSB will recognize “influential leaders who have made a positive impact on their mission and unveil their vision for 2024 and beyond,” according to organizers.

The luncheon will also feature a spoken tribute dedicated to the memory of Daryl Brock, FARSB’s former longtime executive director.

Luncheon registration is available online at www.feedingie.og/curbinghunger.

In addition to the food provided by Albertsons for the luncheon, Curbing Hunger: Beyond Barriers is sponsored by Vulcan Materials Company, Hodgdon Group, Chase, Enterprise, Wabash, Molina Healthcare and Camel Financial, event organizers said.

Sponsorship information is available from Angela Jugon, ajugon@feedingamericaie.org.